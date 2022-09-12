Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $51.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38. Enovis has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $164.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

