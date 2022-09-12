Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.87% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLCA. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

DLCA stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.