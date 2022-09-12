Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases 175,912 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 227.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,912 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 191.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

