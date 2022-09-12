Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires 337,236 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.57% of Pontem worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pontem by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 728,863 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pontem by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 141,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Price Performance

Pontem stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Pontem Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

