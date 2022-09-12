330,342 Shares in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.77% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 71.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LUXA stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

