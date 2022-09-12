Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 368,192 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) by 378.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.61% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BOAC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

