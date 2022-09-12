Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 185,623 Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,623 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 2.04% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASAQ stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.