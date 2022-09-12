Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Holdings Raised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,360 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.47% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

MUDS stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.