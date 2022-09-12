Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Increases Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,461 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.42% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQD. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQD opened at $10.01 on Monday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

