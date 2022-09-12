Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trims Stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494,249 shares during the period. ForgeRock comprises approximately 0.2% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.95% of ForgeRock worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 566.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 223,914 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

NYSE FORG opened at $17.44 on Monday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

