Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Sells 5,630,221 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lessened its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,203,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630,221 shares during the period. Endeavor Group accounts for about 4.1% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 2.20% of Endeavor Group worth $448,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Endeavor Group by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.73.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 26.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 23.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

