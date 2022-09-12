Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of Coty worth $35,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

