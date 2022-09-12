Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Sells 4,743,579 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,697,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,743,579 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 30.1% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 5.01% of Fiserv worth $3,315,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $115.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

