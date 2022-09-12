Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,796,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.98% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $78.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

