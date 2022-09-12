Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Shares of MAR opened at $164.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

