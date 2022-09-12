Connacht Asset Management LP Sells 12,869 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Connacht Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld comprises approximately 0.6% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connacht Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 3.4 %

OSW opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $849.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 2.02.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.