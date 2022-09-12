Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

