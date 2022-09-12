Connacht Asset Management LP Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for about 0.5% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connacht Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Magnite worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 52.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 140.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.03. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

