Connacht Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,925,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock worth $16,101,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $256.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.