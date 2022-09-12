Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

