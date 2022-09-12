Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,866,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 73.8% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 227,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 96,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,976.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

