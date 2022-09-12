Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $203,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

