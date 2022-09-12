Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.45% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.25.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

