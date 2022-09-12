DA Davidson Cuts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $1.70

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.
TRVG stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
