DA Davidson Cuts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $1.70

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,674,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 564,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in trivago by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 91.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

