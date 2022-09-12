Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 1,205,599 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Paulson & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205,599 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 1.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,933 shares of company stock worth $109,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

