Candlestick Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013,814 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up about 2.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.70% of Bath & Body Works worth $79,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

