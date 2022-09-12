Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.1% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $80,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

