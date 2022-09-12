Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $98.82 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,172 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 2.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $98,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $93.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.