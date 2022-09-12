Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Acquired by Sarissa Capital Management LP

Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin comprises approximately 7.5% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Amarin worth $78,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.37 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.