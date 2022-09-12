Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 12,605 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MMAT stock opened at 0.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.34. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.76 and a 52 week high of 6.55.
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
