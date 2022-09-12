Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 30.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE:O opened at $67.10 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

