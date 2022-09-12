2,898 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,854,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $79.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $88.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.