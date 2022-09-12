Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 577 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $63.99 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

