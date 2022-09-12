Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SPG opened at $104.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.