Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $261.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $298.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
