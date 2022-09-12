Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 0.9% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

