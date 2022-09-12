Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.