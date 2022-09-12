Konomi Network Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

