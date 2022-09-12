Neo 24 Hour Volume Hits $51.15 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Neo has a market capitalization of $716.43 million and approximately $51.15 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00045497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.
About Neo
Neo is a N/A coin that uses the dBFT2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.