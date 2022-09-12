Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $83.44 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00012126 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $83.44 million and $1.27 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021654 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00012658 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,661 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.