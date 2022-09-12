Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $122.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $195.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $109.17 on Monday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

