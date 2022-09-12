Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Lowered to $320.00 at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $355.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $292.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.12. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

