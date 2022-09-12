Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

