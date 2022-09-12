Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 156,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 619,311 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 637,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 323,780 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 325,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

