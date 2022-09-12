Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 94,164 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.53 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

