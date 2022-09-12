SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 536,197 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 536,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,639,000. Etsy makes up 0.7% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Etsy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

