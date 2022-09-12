Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 318 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $108.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.42 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

