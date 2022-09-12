SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,438 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,070,000. Shopify makes up approximately 1.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $34.62 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

