Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Avnet has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Avnet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avnet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

