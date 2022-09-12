Scge Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 738,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 738,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,785,000. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

